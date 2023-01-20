Everblades Win Big at Home vs. Ghost Pirates
January 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades brought the big guns out on offence Friday night, beating the Savannah Ghost Pirates 9-4 on January 20 at Hertz Arena.
In the first meeting in history between the two teams at Hertz Arena, Brad Morrison notched a hat trick and six Everblades players had multipoint nights.
Joe Pendenza's four-point outing helped him reach 300 professional points in his career and extended his point streak to ten games, tying Dominic Franco for the longest streak this season.
The Everblades nine-goal output is their strongest this season, and the five-goal margin of victory is the greatest Florida has achieved this season.
Trevor Gorsuch made 17 saves to get the win in his Everblades debut.
The Everblades and Ghost Pirates meet again on Saturday, January 21 for their final match at Hertz Arena this season with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 20, 2023
- Admirals' Comeback Falls Just Short Against Reading - Norfolk Admirals
- K-Wings Handle Komets in Final Minutes at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Miner's 35 Save Shutout Leads Grizzlies to 1-0 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Miner's Shutout Difference in Epic Goaltender Duel - Tulsa Oilers
- Everblades Win Big at Home vs. Ghost Pirates - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Slide Past Icemen with Six Goal Performance - South Carolina Stingrays
- Landers Give Up 6 To Toledo Friday - Iowa Heartlanders
- Thunder Take Down Lions, 6-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Rock Railers 3-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - January 20 - ECHL
- Voyer, Tralmaks Assigned to Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Grizzlies Gameday: Fizer Returns for Weekend Series at Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Kenton Helgesen Activated off Injured Reserve - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, January 20, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Jaydon Dureau to Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, January 20 at 7:00 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Notes: vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Looking to Create Distance from the Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- ECHL Unveils New Kelly Cup Playoffs Logo - ECHL
- Game Day in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Swamp Rabbits Partner with Alloy Employer Services to Present NASCAR Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Preview: Royals Battle Admirals in Homestand Finale - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Everblades Win Big at Home vs. Ghost Pirates
- Johnson Lifts Everblades into First Place with Another Win over South Carolina, 3-1
- Blades Finish Road Trip with Matinee against Stingrays
- McEwan Nets Game-Winner and Johnson Saves 38 as Everblades Snap Stingrays' Streak 4-2
- Florida Faces South Carolina for the First Time this Season