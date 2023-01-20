Everblades Win Big at Home vs. Ghost Pirates

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades brought the big guns out on offence Friday night, beating the Savannah Ghost Pirates 9-4 on January 20 at Hertz Arena.

In the first meeting in history between the two teams at Hertz Arena, Brad Morrison notched a hat trick and six Everblades players had multipoint nights.

Joe Pendenza's four-point outing helped him reach 300 professional points in his career and extended his point streak to ten games, tying Dominic Franco for the longest streak this season.

The Everblades nine-goal output is their strongest this season, and the five-goal margin of victory is the greatest Florida has achieved this season.

Trevor Gorsuch made 17 saves to get the win in his Everblades debut.

The Everblades and Ghost Pirates meet again on Saturday, January 21 for their final match at Hertz Arena this season with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.

