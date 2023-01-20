Cyclones Blown Away by Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones to kick off the second half of their season. The Fuel had just one win against Cincy coming into tonight, but dominated play in a huge 6-0 win over their division rivals.

1ST PERIOD

Kale Howarth started the scoring for the Fuel with his eighth goal of the season at 7:12. With an assist on that goal, Chad Yetman extended his point streak to 13 games.

With just one penalty handed out to each team in the first and not many whistles, the period ended quickly with shots equal at 8-8 but the Fuel up 1-0.

2ND PERIOD

The first half of the second period started much like the first ended, with no goals and few whistles. However, nine minutes in, the Coliseum erupted as Spencer Watson took a hit that was immediately retaliated against by Chris Cameron, earning him and Cincinnati's Zach Berzolla offsetting fighting majors. Berzolla was issued an additional minor penalty for the initial hit.

At 15:21 Seamus Malone made it 2-0, Indy. He was assisted by Nate Pionk who returned to the lineup tonight after an injury and Patrick Gazich, who made his ECHL debut tonight.

Following that goal, there was another scuffle and a handful of penalties were handed out, including a 10-minute misconduct given to Cincinnati's Berzolla. Indy's Chris Van Os-Shaw scored on the power play to put the Fuel up 3-0 with his second goal of the season.

At 19:06 of the second period, six penalties were handed out across both teams including Cameron's second fighting major in ten minutes. The second frame ended with the Fuel up 3-0.

3RD PERIOD

Amid a handful of more penalties, Spencer Watson scored at even-strength to make it 4-0 at 7:43 of the third. Van Os-Shaw scored his second power play goal of the game at 13:16.

Time ticked down. No one dared to speak the 'S' word that happens when the opposing team scores zero goals. A few more penalties were assessed between the two teams, but with just one minute left in regulation, Van Os-Shaw completed the hat trick, the first of his career, to make it 6-0.

The game ended with the Fuel taking just their second win over Cincy this season in massive fashion.

The Fuel return to Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Sunday, January 22 against the Wheeling Nailers! Tickets are available HERE.

