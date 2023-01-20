Grizzlies Gameday: Fizer Returns for Weekend Series at Tulsa

January 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (14-19-1, 29 points, .426 Win %) at Tulsa Oilers (11-15-6-1, 29 points, .439 Win %)

Friday, January 20, 2023. 6:05 pm. Arena: BOK Center

Broadcast: FloHockey.TV -https://www.flohockey.tv/events/7760391-2023-utah-grizzlies-vs-tulsa-oilers

Audio: YouTube.com/UTAHGRIZZLIES.

It's the first of a three-game series at BOK Center. It's the first meeting between the clubs since the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs first round matchup, where Utah won 4 games to 3.

Watch out for Cameron Wright, who leads Utah with 26 points (9 goals, 17 assists) and he leads the club in shots (120) and game winning goals (4). Utah's power play is 8 for 19 over the last 6 games. The penalty kill is 26 for 28 over their last 7 games.

Games This Week

Monday, January 16, 2023 - Idaho 1 Utah 4 - Trent Miner saved 46 of 47. Utah got goals from Cam Strong, Keaton Jameson, Cameron Wright and Tarun Fizer.

Friday - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm. BOK Center.

Saturday, January 21, 2023 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm. BOK Center.

Sunday, January 22, 2023 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm. BOK Center.

- Last season Utah defeated Tulsa 4 games to 3 in the first round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Friday night will be the first meeting since Utah won 5-2 in game 7 on May 4, 2022.

You can catch every game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

All Times Mountain.

Games Last Week

Friday, January 13, 2023 - Utah 5 Idaho 3 - Jordan Martel scored 2 goals in the third period, including the game winner 9:11 in. James Shearer had 1 goal and 1 assist. Utah went 3 for 3 on the power play and was 4 for 4 on the penalty kill. Tyler Penner scored a shorthanded goal in the first period. Cameron Wright added his 8th goal of the season in the second period. Garrett Metcalf saved 29 of 32 to advance his record to 7-1 on the season.

Saturday, January 14, 2023 - Utah 0 Idaho 4 - Idaho outshot Utah 38 to 22. Utah was 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. Garrett Metcalf saved 34 of 38 for Utah. Idaho's Remi Poirier earned a 22 save shutout.

Transactions: Cutler Returns to Grizzlies, Fizer Recalled to Colorado, Returns to Grizz for Friday's Game

January 20 - Forward Tarun Fizer returns to the Grizzlies after spending the past 3 days with the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

January 18 - Forward Brandon Cutler returned to the Grizzlies after being loaned to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack and before that the AHL's Belleville Senators. Cutler appeared in 11 games with the Grizzlies this season, scoring 3 goals and 2 assists. Cutler spent 3 games with the AHL's Belleville Senators and 6 games with Hartford. Last season Cutler played in 36 games with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks and 23 games with the Grizzlies, where he scored 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists).

January 17 - Forward Tarun Fizer recalled to the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Fizer leads the Grizzlies with 10 goals this season and is 4th on the team with 17 points. Fizer has 8 power play points (3 goals, 5 assists). Fizer has appeared in 3 games with the Eagles this season.

January Scoring

Utah has scored 19 goals in 6 games in January. Cameron Wright has 7 points in the last 6 games (5 goals, 2 assists). Wright has taken 26 shots over the last 6 contests. Keaton Jameson has 6 points in his last 6 games (3 goals, 3 assists). Jordan Martel also has 6 points in his last 6 games (2 goals, 6 assists). Dylan Fitze has 3 goals in his last 5 games. Utah has a 3-2-1 record in 6 games in January. Utah's power play is 8 for 19 over the last 6 games.

Upcoming Home Games at Maverik Center

- Wednesday, January 25, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night.

- Friday, January 27, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday.

- Saturday, January 28, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Guns & Hoses Night.

- Wednesday, February 1, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night.

- Friday, February 3, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Heart Health Night.

- Saturday, February 4, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Black History Night.

Grizzlies Ironmen

There are 3 players who have appeared in all 34 games this season: Dylan Fitze, Tyler Penner and Dakota Raabe Penner was 1 of 2 Grizzlies along with Mason Mannek, who appeared in all 72 games last season.

Bear Bites

Utah is 8 for 19 on the power play in their last 6 games. Utah has the 2nd best power play on the road at 25.3 % (22 for 87). Utah's penalty kill is 26 for 28 over their last 7 games. Utah is 5-0 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 9-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 5-3-1 in one goal games. Utah is 10-3 when scoring first.

Match-Up With Tulsa

Utah will play Tulsa 6 times this season. 3 in Tulsa's BOK Center on January 20-22. Tulsa will be at Maverik Center for the final 3 games of the regular season on April 12, 14-15. Tulsa's Eddie Matsushima is tied for 10th in the league with 17 goals.

Utah Grizzlies 2022-2023 Roster

Forwards (12): Brandon Cutler, Dylan Fitze, Keaton Jameson, Jordan Martel, Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Christian Simeone, Cam Strong, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker, Cameron Wright.

Defenseman (10): Victor Bartley, Joey Colatarci, Brycen Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone, Cory Thomas, Aaron Thow.

Goaltenders (3): Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner, Lukas Parik.

2022-2023 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 14-19-1

Home record: 6-8

Road record: 8-11-1

Win percentage: .426

Streak: Won 1

Standings Points: 29

Last 10: 3-6-1

Goals per game: 2.71 (24th) Goals for: 92

Goals against per game: 3.53 (20th) Goals Against: 120

Shots per game: 28.85 (26th)

Shots against per game: 34.76 (25th)

Power Play: 33 for 153 - 21.6 % (11th)

Penalty Kill: 113 for 140- 80.7 % (15th)

Penalty Minutes: 536. 16.24 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 3.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4.

Record When Scoring First: 10-3.

Opposition Scores First: 4-16-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 5-3-1.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 22 38 30 2 92

Opposition 38 37 44 1 120

Team Leaders (2022-23 Regular season)

Goals: Tarun Fizer (10).

Assists: Andrew Nielsen (20).

Points: Cameron Wright (26).

Plus/Minus: Zach Tsekos (+3).

PIM: Nielsen (92)

Power Play Points: Nielsen (15)

Power Play Goals: Walker (5)

Power Play Assists: Nielsen (13).

Shots on Goal: Cameron Wright (120).

Shooting Percentage: Tsekos (21.1 %) 8 for 38.

Game Winning Goals: Wright (4)

Wins: Garrett Metcalf (7)

Save %: Lukas Parik (.907).

Goals Against Average: Parik (3.23)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.