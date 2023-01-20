Gerard Leads Royals Over Admirals In Homestand Finale, 5-3
January 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (23-11-1-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Norfolk Admirals (6-28-1-2), 5-3, on Friday, January 20th at Santander Arena. Charlie Gerard led the Royals with three points (1 G, 2 A) and scored his third game-winning goal. Nolan Maier turned aside 32 of 35 shots faced for his ninth win of the season (9-3-0) while Tomas Vomacka suffered the loss in net for Norfolk with 28 saves on 32 shots faced (2-12-0-1).
The Royals scored the game's opening goal 14:52 into regulation for a one-goal lead after the first period, 1-0. Alec Butcher lifted a saucer pass from Evan Barratt past Vomacka's blocker to net his fourth goal in his last four games. Mason Millman earned the secondary helper on Butcher's eighth goal of the season for his first of two points in the game.
Early into the second period, Millman scored Reading's first of three goals in the middle frame for his fifth multi-point game of the season. Tyler Kirkup connected with Millman in the slot for the defenseman to snap a wrist shot through the pads of Vomacka for his fifth goal of the season.
Trey Bradley and Gerard each scored on wrist shots over Vomacka's left shoulder to keep Reading's two-goal lead advantage after Norfolk answered with a pair of goals before the second intermission. Blake Murray and Ryan Foss squeaked two of Norfolk's 10 shots in the second period under the pads of Maier for their fourth and eighth goals of the season respectively.
Murray scored his second goal of the game 2:04 into the third period to bring the comeback within reach for the Admirals. Norfolk's comeback effort, however, fell short to a couple of blocked shots by defensemen Colin Felix and Garrett McFadden in front of Maier in net in the final period of regulation. Maier saved the remaining 11 shots he faced to preserve the one-goal lead until Newton buried his team leading 18th goal of the season on an empty net goal with 55 seconds remaining in regulation to seal the series opener win. Gerard and Bradley earned the assists on Newton's empty net goal to total seven points for Reading's top line in the game.
The Royals improved to 4-1 in the season series against Norfolk (33-8-4 all-time) and are 17-1-1 in games when leading after two periods. The Royals hoist an 18-5-1 divisional record and the best win percentage among North Division teams against divisional opponents (.750%).
The Royals travel to Trois-Rivières on Wednesday, January 25th to take on the Lions at the Colisée Vidéotron and then stop in Worcester to battle the Railers at the DCU Center on Friday, January 27th. The Royals return home on Saturday, January 28th to host the Railers at Santander Arena. The 7:00 p.m. home game features the Flyers Affiliation / Women in Sports Night promotional game presented by Enersys.
