Thunder Take Down Lions, 6-3

January 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







TROIS-RIVIERES - The Adirondack Thunder scored three goals in the second period in a 6-3 victory on the road over the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Friday night.

Ryan Francis gave the Lions a 1-0 lead on the power play in the first period. Francis took a pass in the left circle and lifted a shot over the right shoulder of goaltender Jake Theut for the lead at 7:12. Assists were credited to Cedrick Montminy and Brett Stapley.

The Thunder answered back later in the opening frame courtesy of Brandon Schultz. Patrick Grasso came in on a two-on-one with Schultz and set him up for his fourth of the year. The goal came with 4:08 remaining in the first and the game was tied at one after 20 minutes.

After the Lions scored early in the second to take a 2-1 lead, Adirondack rattled off three goals to take a 4-2 lead into the third. Colin Long scored his sixth of the year on the power play at 9:31 to even the score at two.

Just over two minutes later, Grant Jozefek jammed the puck by goaltender Joe Vrbatic for a 3-2 lead. The goal was Jozefek's eighth of the year with assists from Shane Harper and Matt Stief and came 11:35 into the second.

Patrick Grasso gave the Thunder a 4-2 lead off a great feed from Ryan Smith. From below the goal line, Smith sent a backhand pass to Grasso and he one-timed it into the net with 1:49 left in the second. The goal was Grasso's 17th of the year from Smith and Brandon Schultz and Adirondack took the two-goal lead into the third.

In the third, Colin Long and Shane Harper added empty-net goals for a 6-3 win. Jake Theut made 24 saves in the victory.

The Thunder return home tomorrow and Sunday against Newfoundland. Tomorrow is $4 Bud Light and the Kiwanis Duck Race, and Sunday is Pucks 4 Paws presented by Benson's Pet Center. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.