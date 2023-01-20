Thunder Take Down Lions, 6-3
January 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
TROIS-RIVIERES - The Adirondack Thunder scored three goals in the second period in a 6-3 victory on the road over the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Friday night.
Ryan Francis gave the Lions a 1-0 lead on the power play in the first period. Francis took a pass in the left circle and lifted a shot over the right shoulder of goaltender Jake Theut for the lead at 7:12. Assists were credited to Cedrick Montminy and Brett Stapley.
The Thunder answered back later in the opening frame courtesy of Brandon Schultz. Patrick Grasso came in on a two-on-one with Schultz and set him up for his fourth of the year. The goal came with 4:08 remaining in the first and the game was tied at one after 20 minutes.
After the Lions scored early in the second to take a 2-1 lead, Adirondack rattled off three goals to take a 4-2 lead into the third. Colin Long scored his sixth of the year on the power play at 9:31 to even the score at two.
Just over two minutes later, Grant Jozefek jammed the puck by goaltender Joe Vrbatic for a 3-2 lead. The goal was Jozefek's eighth of the year with assists from Shane Harper and Matt Stief and came 11:35 into the second.
Patrick Grasso gave the Thunder a 4-2 lead off a great feed from Ryan Smith. From below the goal line, Smith sent a backhand pass to Grasso and he one-timed it into the net with 1:49 left in the second. The goal was Grasso's 17th of the year from Smith and Brandon Schultz and Adirondack took the two-goal lead into the third.
In the third, Colin Long and Shane Harper added empty-net goals for a 6-3 win. Jake Theut made 24 saves in the victory.
The Thunder return home tomorrow and Sunday against Newfoundland. Tomorrow is $4 Bud Light and the Kiwanis Duck Race, and Sunday is Pucks 4 Paws presented by Benson's Pet Center. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.
For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 20, 2023
- Miner's Shutout Difference in Epic Goaltender Duel - Tulsa Oilers
- Everblades Win Big at Home vs. Ghost Pirates - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Slide Past Icemen with Six Goal Performance - South Carolina Stingrays
- Landers Give Up 6 To Toledo Friday - Iowa Heartlanders
- Thunder Take Down Lions, 6-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Rock Railers 3-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - January 20 - ECHL
- Voyer, Tralmaks Assigned to Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Grizzlies Gameday: Fizer Returns for Weekend Series at Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Kenton Helgesen Activated off Injured Reserve - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, January 20, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Jaydon Dureau to Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, January 20 at 7:00 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Notes: vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Looking to Create Distance from the Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- ECHL Unveils New Kelly Cup Playoffs Logo - ECHL
- Game Day in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Swamp Rabbits Partner with Alloy Employer Services to Present NASCAR Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Preview: Royals Battle Admirals in Homestand Finale - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.