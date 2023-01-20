Landers Give Up 6 To Toledo Friday
January 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders look forward to a rematch against the Toledo Walleye after suffering a 6-1 defeat Friday at Xtream Arena. The Heartlanders play the Walleye twice more this weekend - Saturday and Sunday at Xtream Arena.
Corbin Kaczperski blocked 28 saves in two periods (5 GA) and Trevin Kozlowski relieved him for the third.
John Lethemon won his third straight decision with 27 saves. He has helped the Walleye earn at least a point in nine straight decisions.
Iowa allowed the first two goals of the game to Toledo's Andrew Sturtz and Riley McCourt, but stung back with 1:49 left in the first period. Bo Hanson started the play by slinging it back to his defensive partner Justin Wells at the right point. Next, Wells shot low and James Sanchez pounced at the left post to slam in a rebound with one hand.
The Walleye scored three more times in the second, all in the last half of the second frame (Keenan, Curti and Ebbing goals).
McCourt scored again on the first shot of the third for Toledo.
