Landers Give Up 6 To Toledo Friday

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders look forward to a rematch against the Toledo Walleye after suffering a 6-1 defeat Friday at Xtream Arena. The Heartlanders play the Walleye twice more this weekend - Saturday and Sunday at Xtream Arena.

Corbin Kaczperski blocked 28 saves in two periods (5 GA) and Trevin Kozlowski relieved him for the third.

John Lethemon won his third straight decision with 27 saves. He has helped the Walleye earn at least a point in nine straight decisions.

Iowa allowed the first two goals of the game to Toledo's Andrew Sturtz and Riley McCourt, but stung back with 1:49 left in the first period. Bo Hanson started the play by slinging it back to his defensive partner Justin Wells at the right point. Next, Wells shot low and James Sanchez pounced at the left post to slam in a rebound with one hand.

The Walleye scored three more times in the second, all in the last half of the second frame (Keenan, Curti and Ebbing goals).

McCourt scored again on the first shot of the third for Toledo.

On Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:05 p.m., join the Heartlanders for Faith & Family Night, our annual night where faith, fellowship and hockey are celebrated, presented by Pizza Ranch. On Sunday, Jan. 22, we're very excited for Dash's Birthday Party presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic and Star Wars Day; we'll have local mascots around Xtream Arena to celebrate our Mascot Dash is style with fun birthday activities, with a Star Wars twist. It's also a Fanbango Giveaway to all fans in attendance, courtesy of Steindler.

Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

