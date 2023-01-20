ECHL Transactions - January 20

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 20, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Neil Robinson, F

Kalamazoo:

Brennan Blaszczak, F

Trois-Rivières:

Loic Jarry, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Tyler Parks, G recalled by Tucson

Cincinnati:

Add John DeRoche, D signed contract, added to active roster

Florida:

Add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve

Add Nick Lappin, F activated from reserve

Delete Levko Koper, F placed on reserve

Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Adam Brubacher, D assigned by Bakersfield

Add Josh Winquist, F activated from reserve

Delete Max Milosek, G placed on reserve

Greenville:

Delete Alex Ierullo, F recalled by Ontario

Idaho:

Add Justin Misiak, F activated from reserve

Add Wade Murphy, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach Walker, F placed on reserve

Delete Zane Franklin, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Patrick Gazich, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Bryan Etter, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nate Pionk, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Carson Rose, F placed on reserve

Delete Keoni Texeira, D loaned to Colorado (AHL)

Iowa:

Add Trevin Kozlowski, G activated from reserve

Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Ryan Lohin, F activated from reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, D assigned from Cleveland by Columbus

Add Erik Bradford, F assigned by Cleveland

Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve

Delete Raymond Brice, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)

Kansas City:

Add Nate Knoepke, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jeremy McKenna, F activated from reserve

Delete Cole Coskey, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake McLaughlin, D recalled by Coachella Valley

Delete Tristan Mullin, F recalled by Coachella Valley

Maine:

Add Alex-Olivier Voyer, F assigned by Providence

Delete Alden Weller, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Taylor Egan, D activated from reserve

Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from reserve

Orlando:

Delete Pavel Vorobei, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/20)

Delete Jaydon Dureau, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Rapid City:

Add Kenton Helgesen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Colton Leiter, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Max Newton, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Trey Bradley, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Evan Barratt, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Brett Stapley, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve

Delete D-Jay Jerome, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Mike McKee, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tyler Poulsen, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Farren, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Tarun Fizer, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve

Delete Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/15)

Worcester:

Add Blake Christensen, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from reserve

Add Bobby Butler, F activated from reserve

Delete Collin Adams, F placed on reserve

Delete Brent Moran, G placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Kaplan, F suspended by team, removed from roster

