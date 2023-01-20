ECHL Transactions - January 20
January 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 20, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Neil Robinson, F
Kalamazoo:
Brennan Blaszczak, F
Trois-Rivières:
Loic Jarry, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Delete Tyler Parks, G recalled by Tucson
Cincinnati:
Add John DeRoche, D signed contract, added to active roster
Florida:
Add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve
Add Nick Lappin, F activated from reserve
Delete Levko Koper, F placed on reserve
Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Adam Brubacher, D assigned by Bakersfield
Add Josh Winquist, F activated from reserve
Delete Max Milosek, G placed on reserve
Greenville:
Delete Alex Ierullo, F recalled by Ontario
Idaho:
Add Justin Misiak, F activated from reserve
Add Wade Murphy, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach Walker, F placed on reserve
Delete Zane Franklin, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Patrick Gazich, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Bryan Etter, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nate Pionk, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Carson Rose, F placed on reserve
Delete Keoni Texeira, D loaned to Colorado (AHL)
Iowa:
Add Trevin Kozlowski, G activated from reserve
Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Ryan Lohin, F activated from reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, D assigned from Cleveland by Columbus
Add Erik Bradford, F assigned by Cleveland
Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve
Delete Raymond Brice, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)
Kansas City:
Add Nate Knoepke, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jeremy McKenna, F activated from reserve
Delete Cole Coskey, F placed on reserve
Delete Jake McLaughlin, D recalled by Coachella Valley
Delete Tristan Mullin, F recalled by Coachella Valley
Maine:
Add Alex-Olivier Voyer, F assigned by Providence
Delete Alden Weller, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Taylor Egan, D activated from reserve
Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from reserve
Orlando:
Delete Pavel Vorobei, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/20)
Delete Jaydon Dureau, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Rapid City:
Add Kenton Helgesen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Colton Leiter, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Max Newton, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Trey Bradley, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Evan Barratt, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from Injured Reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Brett Stapley, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve
Delete D-Jay Jerome, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Mike McKee, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Tyler Poulsen, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Farren, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Tarun Fizer, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve
Delete Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/15)
Worcester:
Add Blake Christensen, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from reserve
Add Bobby Butler, F activated from reserve
Delete Collin Adams, F placed on reserve
Delete Brent Moran, G placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Kaplan, F suspended by team, removed from roster
