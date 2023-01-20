Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, January 20, 2023

South Carolina Stingrays at Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, January 20, 2023 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & www.FloHockey.TV

About Tonight's Game: The Jacksonville Icemen entertain the South Carolina Stingrays this evening in a key South Division match-up. The Icemen currently hold fourth place in the division, just one point back of third place South Carolina and two points behind the division leading Atlanta Gladiators (47 pts) and Florida Everblades (47 points). The Icemen have won their last two games, while the Stingrays have dropped their last two contests, marking the first time all season the Rays have dropped back-to-back games in regulation.

Series History: The Icemen lead the season series 2-1-0-0, while also leading the All-Time series by a margin of 25 wins to 21.

About the Icemen: Earlier this week, forward Zach Jordan was named the ECHL Player of the Week, after recording five goals and an assist last week. Jordan became the second Icemen player to earn the weekly honor this season, as Derek Lodermeier earned the award in December. Jordan is currently riding a seven-game points streak and has collected nine points (7g, 2a) during this stretch. Additionally, Jordan has recorded a point in 13 of his last 15 games.....Icemen Captain Christopher Brown enters tonight's game having scored in back-to-back games. It is the third time this season that Brown has recorded goals in back-to-back contests....Jacksonville leads the league with six wins when trailing after two periods (6-11-0).

About the Stingrays: Forward Carter Turnbull is currently tied for the league lead in goals scored with 20....Bear Hughes leads the Stingrays in scoring with 35 points....Former Icemen defenseman Michael Kim leads the Stingrays in scoring against Jacksonville this season with four points (1g, 3a) in three games....South Carolina's power play is currently ranked second in the ECHL at 24.6%, while Jacksonville is ranked 5th on the man advantage at 23.4%.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight! - Wizard Night! The team will wear wizard-themed jersey this evening that will be auctioned off following the game.

Wednesday, February 1 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. - Fans can enjoy $3 Beer & Wine throughout the night!

Friday, February 3 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m. - Loki Night! The Icemen will wear Loki-Themed Jerseys!

Saturday, February 4 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m. - Cancer Awareness Night.

