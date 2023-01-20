Preview: Royals Battle Admirals in Homestand Finale

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a two-game series against the Norfolk Admirals on Friday, January 20th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game features the Craft Beer / Pucks & Putts Night promotional game. Enjoy beer tasting on the concourse from 6 p.m. through the first intermission featuring signature craft beers from local breweries.

Additionally, the Royals and TeamWork Online invites you to meet hiring managers from sports and entertainment organizations from Reading and the greater Philadelphia area at our Sports and Entertainment Career Fair. Meet representatives from professional teams, agencies and university athletic departments looking to fill various entry job and internship positions. Bring copies of your resume and register for the Career Fair here!

Ticket, food and drink deals are all in one great package as the 4 for $60 deal including four tickets, hot dogs, drinks and thundersticks presented by Deibler Dental. Order your 4 for $60 deal here! Enjoy $2 off craft beers from 6-7:00 p.m. at select locations around the concourse.

Order tickets and see the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading holds a 22-11-1 record after falling to Maine in their previous game, 4-2, on Monday, January 16th. Alec Butcher and Devon Paliani each scored for the Royals while Nolan Maier suffered his second loss in his last 10 starts (8-4-1).

The Royals boast an all-time record of 32-8-3-1 against Norfolk and have taken three of the four meetings between the clubs this season. The Royals defeated Norfolk in their previous meeting, 5-2, on Wednesday, January 4th. The Royals swept the Admirals in a two-game series to open up the head-to-head season series on December 2nd (6-3 W) and December 3rd (4-1 W) before falling to Norfolk, 3-2, on Friday, December 23rd.

Reading stands in second place in the North Division with a .662 win percentage against league wide opponents. The Royals hoist a 17-5-1 divisional record and the best win percentage among North Division teams against divisional opponents (.739%). The Royals have one game fewer played than Newfoundland who posts a 25-9-1-0 record as first place holders in the North Division and Eastern Conference. Behind Reading, Maine stand in third place with a 21-11-1-1 record. Worcester stands fourth in the standings with a 19-15-3-0 while Trois-Rivières (14-19-2-0) holds fifth place in the division. Adirondack lands in sixth with a 10-17-5-1 record while Norfolk ranks at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with a 6-27-1-2 record.

Norfolk enters Reading on a three-game losing streak after they were swept by Maine between Wednesday, January 11th and Saturday, January 14th. The Admirals have won one of their last nine games and post one win in 18 contests on the road this season. Forward Danny Katic leads the team in goals (8) and points (19) while forward Ryan Foss leads the Admirals in assists with 13.

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the Monday face-off against Maine:

Streaks:

Forward Shane Sellar is on a six-game point streak (3 G, 5 A)

Defenseman Mason Millman is on a two-game point streak (3 A)

Milestones:

Forward Shane Sellar improved his professional career high point streak to six games with an assist

Forward Charlie Gerard skated in his 150th professional career game

Player Rankings:

Defenseman Colin Felix is third among rookies in penalty minutes (67) and tied for first in fighting majors (5)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is tied for 11th among defensemen in points (23)

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for second among defensemen in game-winning goals (2)

Goalie Nolan Maier is tied for 10th among goaltenders in goal-allowed average (2.50 GAA)

Among rookie goaltenders, Maier is fifth in GAA

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

