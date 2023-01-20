Kenton Helgesen Activated off Injured Reserve

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Friday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Kenton Helgesen has been activated off injured reserve.

Helgesen was placed on IR on December 28 and has missed Rapid City's last nine games. The defenseman has nine assists and a team-leading +11 plus/minus rating in 27 games played.

The Rush are back home for a pair of games against the Idaho Steelheads on Friday and Saturday night. Saturday is Rodeo and Ag Night, presented by Gold Buckle Beer. The team will be wearing specialty rodeo themed jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame with a portion of the proceeds going to the Western Legacy Foundation. There is a pregame party at 4:30 p.m. in the Cowboy Bar at The Monument, featuring a live performance from the Dugan Irby Band. And before the game, the team will unveil its new Rush anthem, performed by local country star Brandon Jones. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

