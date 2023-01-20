Growlers Rock Railers 3-2

The Newfoundland Growlers nabbed their fourth straight victory against the same opposition and their sixth in a row overall in a 3-2 win over the Worcester Railers on Friday night at DCU Center.

After jumping out to a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Keenan Suthers, Nolan Walker and Todd Skirving, Newfoundland coughed up two to Worcester down the stretch but managed to hold for a tough 3-2 road win. Dryden McKay made 33 saves and earned First Star in the process.

Newfoundland head to Adirondack to face the Thunder on Saturday night at 8:30 pm.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - D. McKay

2. NFL - N. Walker

3. WOR - B. Beaudoin

