Game Notes: vs Idaho

January 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #38 vs Idaho

1/20/23 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rush erased a 2-0 deficit and came from behind to beat the Kansas City Mavericks in overtime 4-3 on Monday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Logan Nelson scored twice and Keanu Yamamoto scored the game-winning goal for Rapid City, which now has points in four consecutive games.

REINFORCEMENTS: On Wednesday, center Matt Marcinew was assigned to the Rush by the AHL Calgary Wranglers and center/wing Rory Kerins was reassigned by the Calgary Flames from the Wranglers to the Rush. Marcinew and Kerins were each called up to Calgary on January 7. Kerins played one game during this stint and overall has a goal and an assist in six games for the Wranglers. Marcinew did not appear in a game.

IDAHO IN TOWN: Rapid City will host the Idaho Steelheads for two games this weekend. The Rush are 2-7-0-0 against Idaho but 2-1-0-0 on home ice. Rapid city overall is 11-6-0-0 at home and 8-11-1-0 on the road. The Steelheads home and road records are nearly identical; Idaho is 14-3-0-0 on home ice and 14-3-0-1 on the road.

WORKING OVERTIME: The Rush have gone to overtime in back-to-back games and in three of their past four outings. This season, Rapid City has needed more than 60 minutes to decide the outcome six times and is 5-1 in those games. The Rush are 4-1 in overtime and 1-0 in shootouts.

DON'T COUNT 'EM OUT: Rapid City won for just the second time when trailing entering the third period on Monday night. The Rush also erased a two-goal deficit in the game, that they won 4-3 in overtime. The Rush are now 2-12-0-0 when trailing after two periods and 6-12-0-0 when allowing the first goal of the game.

TWO FOR 28: Logan Nelson scored the first two goals of the game for the Rush on Monday, his second two-goal game of the season. He has matched the number of two-goal games he had in 2021-22, when he set a career high with 22 goals.

ODDS AND ENDS: In the four games since having their 12-game winning streak snapped, the Steelheads are 2-2-0-0...Idaho employs the top three +/- performers in the ECHL. Matt Register leads the league at +38, Cody Haiskanen is second at +25 and Ryan Dmowski is third at +24...Keanu Yamamoto recorded his first professional overtime game-winning goal on Monday. The Rush have won four games in overtime this season and the game-winning goal has been scored by a different player each time.

UP NEXT: Rapid City and Idaho meet again on Saturday night. It's Rodeo and Ag Night and there will be a pregame party in the Cowboy Bar before the game, starting at 4:30 p.m. The Rush will also unveil a new Rush song, recorded by the Brandon Jones Band. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

