ECHL Unveils New Kelly Cup Playoffs Logo

January 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced today that the League has unveiled a new logo suite for the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The new postseason logo marks the first redesign since the original Kelly Cup Playoffs logo was designed in 1997, and comes as the ECHL celebrates its 35th season in 2022-23 and prepares to present the Kelly Cup to the League champion for the 26th time. The logo suite features logos for the Kelly Cup Playoffs, Kelly Cup Finals and Kelly Cup Champion.

Designed by Rose Harvest Design, the Kelly Cup Playoffs logo features the current design of the Kelly Cup, outlined in the ECHL's familiar red and blue colors.

