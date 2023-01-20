Miner's 35 Save Shutout Leads Grizzlies to 1-0 Victory

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Trent Miner saved all 35 shots he saw and Dylan Fitze scored the only goal of the contest as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Tulsa Oilers 1-0 on a Friday night at BOK Center.

Miner earned his second shutout of the season. It's his ninth shutout in a Grizzlies uniform, which extends his franchise all-time record. It is also Miner's tenth career clean sheet as he had 1 shutout with the Colorado Eagles in the 2020-2021 season.

Fitze scored the lone goal of the game 13:32 into the second period on a long-range pass from Connor McDonald. Utah went 0 for 4 on the power play. Tulsa was 0 for 3. Tulsa outshot Utah 35 to 31. Oilers goaltender Colten Ellis saved 30 of 31 in the loss.

Keaton Jameson led Utah with 7 shots on goal. Dakota Raabe had 6 shots. Tulsa's Max Golod led the Oilers with 7 shots.

The second game of the three-game series is on Saturday night at 6:05 pm. Utah has a 6 game homestand beginning on January 25 vs Rapid City. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Trent Miner (Utah) - 35 save shutout.

2. Colten Ellis (Tulsa) - 30 of 31 saves.

3. Dylan Fitze (Utah) - 1 goal.

