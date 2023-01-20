Lions Looking to Create Distance from the Thunder

It's the Adirondack Thunder who'll be in town this evening for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop against Trois-Rivières at Colisée Vidéotron. The North Division rivals are both chasing the Worcester Railers for the fourth and final playoff spot in the division: The Lions (14-19-2-0) have 30 points after 35 games and a four-point edge over the Thunder (10-17-5-1) with 26 points after 33 games, but Adirondack has two games in hand. The arena should be rocking tonight as these are two desperate teams and every game matters.

Players to watch

The Lions' Brett Stapley leads the team with eight power play points. With Adirondack being one of the most penalized teams in the league with 512 penalty minutes this season, this could be Stapley's night.

Adirondack's Ryan Smith is only in eighth spot among the team's forwards in point production with 11, but ranks first in shots on goal with 90. Trois-Rivières' defence corps will need to be aware of his willingness to attack the goal.

