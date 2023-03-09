US Figure Skating's Northeast Intercollegiate Competition Comes to Utica University Nexus Center

Utica, NY - This weekend, March 11th and 12th, the Utica University Nexus Center and the Figure Skating Club of Whitestown Utica are hosting the 2023 US Figure Skating's Northeast Intercollegiate Competition. 18 Universities from across the Northeast, including Hamilton College, will be participating in the competition.

Other schools bringing student athletes include Boston University, University of Rochester, Cornell University, University of Vermont, Plymouth State University, Dartmouth College, Columbia University, New York University, Middlebury College, Stony Brook University, Northeastern University, University of Maine, Sacred Heart University, Yale University, Mt. Holyoke, University of Connecticut, and MIT.

This is the last of the three Northeast sectional competitions. The results of this competition will determine which of the four teams in the section will qualify for the National Intercollegiate Final. Teams qualify for Nationals based on the combined results of the three sectional competitions. Team points are earned by the teams that place in the top 5 in each of the competitions. The four Northeast teams that qualify for Nationals will join the top four teams from each of the other sections (16 teams in all) at the National Intercollegiate Final in mid-April, which will be hosted by UCLA.

Events begin on the Mastrovito Hyundai Rink at 8am both Saturday and Sunday and continue into the evening. Teams will be practicing on the Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield Rink throughout the weekend.

