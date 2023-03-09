Griffins to Host Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game

March 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







Sunday, March 19, 2023 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game presented by Nestle Purina

Time: 5 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 4 p.m. for the general public, 3:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game presented by Nestle Purina: Bring your dog to Van Andel Arena for a night of fun with the Griffins. Those bringing dogs must purchase tickets within the designated dog sections (110, 112, 114, 116, 118, and 120). Dog tickets are priced at $5, with all proceeds benefiting the BISSELL Pet Foundation, an organization that assists in animal welfare organizations through pet adoption, spay/neuter, microchipping and disaster and crisis response. Upon entering through the main lobby, dog owners must sign and submit a waiver form and only one dog per fan is permitted. Outdoor relief stations will be located on the southeast and southwest corners of the arena. Click here to buy your tickets and to learn more about the game.

Dog Week Drive: The Griffins have partnered with the Humane Society of West Michigan to help support its Dog Week donation drive. Patrons can drop off new and unopened pet supplies to the Humane Society of West Michigan table in the Grand Gallery at DeVos Place from March 13-15 or at the Humane Society of West Michigan table on the concourse of Van Andel Arena on Sunday, March 19. Those who donate can enter to win two tickets to see Kenny Chesney live at Van Andel Arena on May 6 or a family 4-pack of tickets to a Griffins game. One entry per person per day with a total of four winners to be selected at random. Winners will be picked on Monday, March 20 at 8 a.m. and will be notified via email. The Griffins are also offering special-ticket prices to the Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game for Winery Dog & Paw Patrol ticket holders. Click here to view the special offer.

Pepsi Reading Goals: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free Upper Level tickets to this game.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16 (regularly $22), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19 (regularly $25), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23 (regularly $28). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

Sunday is Fun Day: Enjoy $1 small Pepsi drinks and $1 small ice cream cups from 4-6 p.m.

