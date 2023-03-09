Barracuda Drop Reign, 6-2

March 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release









Ontario Reign's Tyrell Goulbourne in action

(Ontario Reign) Ontario Reign's Tyrell Goulbourne in action(Ontario Reign)

Storyline: The San Jose Barracuda (23-27-1-4) scored four unanswered goals to defeat the Ontario Reign (30-21-4-1) Wednesday night by a final score of 6-2 at Toyota Arena. Ontario's goals both came in the first period from forwards Alan Quine and Tyrell Goulbourne.

The Reign killed all four San Jose power plays in the game, increasing their season-long penalty killing percentage to 84.5% which ranks second-highest in the AHL.

Date: March 8, 2023

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Three Stars -

1. Will Riedell (SJ)

2. Andrew Agozzino (SJ)

3. Tyrell Goulbourne (ONT)

W: Aaron Dell

L: Cal Petersen

Next Game: Friday, Mar. 10, 2023 vs. Calgary Wranglers | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

