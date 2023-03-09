Rangers Reassign D Cooper Zech to Jacksonville Icemen

March 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the parent New York Rangers have reassigned defenseman Cooper Zech to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen from the Wolf Pack.

Zech, 24, has split this season between the AHL's Rockford IceHogs and the ECHL's Indy Fuel. In 13 games with the IceHogs, Zech has scored two points (1 g, 1 a). In eight games with the Fuel, he has scored ten points (5 g, 5 a). He has yet to make his Wolf Pack debut.

A native of South Lyon, Michigan, Zech has appeared in 144 career AHL contests with the IceHogs, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and Providence Bruins. He has scored 38 points (5 g, 33 a) in that span.

Zech was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on February 28th as part of a three-team trade between the Rangers, Blackhawks, and Arizona Coyotes. The Rangers also acquired forward Patrick Kane in the trade.

The Wolf Pack continue their three-game road trip tomorrow night when they visit the Rochester Americans. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, March 15th, when the club welcomes the Bridgeport Islanders to town for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. For tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.