Blackhawks Sign Luke Philp to One-Year Contract

March 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release









Rockford IceHogs forward Luke Philp

(Rockford IceHogs) Rockford IceHogs forward Luke Philp(Rockford IceHogs)

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Luke Philp on a one-year, two-way contract that runs through the 2023-24 season ($775,000 salary cap hit). Philp is currently playing with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Philp, 27, has appeared in two NHL games with the Blackhawks this season, posting one assist. The forward made his NHL debut on Jan. 24 at Vancouver and posted his first career NHL point on Jan. 26 at Calgary (1A). He has also skated in 45 AHL games with the IceHogs this year, recording 38 points (18G, 20A). His 18 goals are tied for third on the team, while his 38 points rank fourth among all Rockford skaters.

A native of Canmore, Alberta, Philp has dressed in 193 career regular-season AHL games split between the Stockton Heat (2019-22) and Rockford IceHogs (2022-23), compiling 130 points (66G, 64A). Philp competed with Stockton during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, registering five points (1G, 4A) in ten postseason games.

Prior to his professional career, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward appeared in 264 career WHL games with the Kootenay Ice (2012-16) and Red Deer Rebels (2015-16), notching 251 points (103G, 148A). He then played in 78 games with the University of Alberta (USports), securing 103 points (42G, 61A) in three seasons from 2016-19. During his junior season in 2018-19, Philp served as an alternate captain and earned USports Men's Player of the Year honors after recording 45 points (21G, 24A) in 24 contests.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.