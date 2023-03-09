Kirill Tyutyayev Recalled by Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Griffins forward Kirill Tyutyayev (left)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday recalled forward Kirill Tyutyayev from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

Tyutyayev has collected 47 points (8-39-47) and a plus-21 rating in 31 games with the Walleye this season. Tyutyayev is in his second season with the Griffins and has five points (2-3-5) and a minus-one rating in 20 outings this campaign. Last year, the Yekaterinburg, Russia, native bagged three assists in nine games before suffering a season-ending injury in November. In 2020-21, Tyutyayev captured a Belarus championship with Yunost Minsk when he registered 42 points (13-29-42) in 56 games between the regular season and playoffs. The 22-year-old was selected with the 190th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit.

