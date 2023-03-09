Detroit Trades Kampfer to Arizona
March 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Steven Kampfer
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday traded defenseman Steven Kampfer to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for future considerations.
Kampfer appeared in 44 games with the Griffins this season, totaling 22 points (4-18-22) and 26 penalty minutes. Throughout parts of 10 AHL campaigns, the 34-year-old has 141 points (35-106-141) and 237 penalty minutes in 318 games. The former 2007 fourth-round selection by the Anaheim Ducks has 15 goals, 24 helpers and 110 penalty minutes in 231 NHL contests throughout nine campaigns. Kampfer skated for Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and totaled four points (1-3-4) in as many games. The Ann Arbor, Mich., native suited up for four seasons at the University of Michigan from 2006-10, winning two CCHA championships in the process. As a Wolverine, Kampfer amassed 60 points (7-53-60) in 147 outings.
