Amerks Hosting Global Recycling Day in Partnership with Sunnking on March 15

(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans and Sunnking Electronics Recycling have partnered again to celebrate Global Recycling Day on Wednesday, March 15 when the Amerks host the Laval Rocket at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

The 2022-23 season marks the third consecutive year in which the Amerks have teamed up with Sunnking to promote proper recycling measures. Global Recycling Day is recognized yearly on March 18 and promotes the importance of recycling and its positive impact across the globe. Sunnking and its team of dedicated specialists are prepared to recycle, reuse and repair any unwanted electronic equipment.

"At Sunnking, everything we do has a purpose, especially regarding environmental awareness, so our partnership with the Amerks plays a massive role in that," said Sunnking President, Adam Shine. "Through our dedicated recycling nights, we are thrilled to bring together our love of hockey and recycling the devices we use daily so the future can be filled with more cheers and less waste."

Specializing in safe and convenient electronics recycling across New York State, Sunnking will distribute reusable bags to the first 700 fans in attendance and will have its sponsored stock race car on display in lower atrium.

"Global Recycling Day is an initiative we're excited to get behind each year and provides yet another opportunity to help raise awareness for improving recycling measures here in our community," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations, Rob Minter. "We extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to Sunnking for their support and collaboration on this very worthwhile cause."

