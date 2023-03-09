Wolf Pack Agree to Terms with Defenseman Blake Hillman on One-Year Contract Extension

HARTFORD, CT - Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Blake Hillman on a one-year AHL contract extension for the 2023-24 season.

Hillman, 27, has appeared in 26 games with the Wolf Pack this season, collecting five assists. He joined the Wolf Pack on July 6th, 2022, signing a one-year contract with the team as a free agent.

A native of Elk River, Minnesota, Hillman has appeared in 122 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Providence Bruins, Grand Rapids Griffins, Stockton Heat, and Rockford IceHogs. He has scored 19 points (1 g, 18 a) and collected 46 penalty minutes in his AHL career.

Hillman also has appeared in four NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks, all coming during the 2017-18 season. Hillman made his NHL debut on March 30th, 2018, against the Colorado Avalanche. He scored his first NHL goal in his second game, April 4th, 2018, against the St. Louis Blues.

Selected in the sixth round, 173rd overall, by the Blackhawks in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Hillman played college hockey at the University of Denver prior to turning pro. He helped lead the Pioneers to a National Championship in 2017.

The Wolf Pack continue their three-game road trip tomorrow night when they visit the Rochester Americans. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, March 15th, when the club welcomes the Bridgeport Islanders to town for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.

