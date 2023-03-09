Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Max Cajkovic to Orlando Solar Bears
March 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Max Cajkovic from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Cajkovic, 22, has skated in two games with the Crunch this season. He has also played in 30 contests with the Solar Bears earning seven goals and 14 assists. Last season, he skated in 20 games with the Crunch tallying three goals and three assists. The 5-foot-11, 204-pound forward also appeared in 25 games with the Solar Bears recording eight goals and four assists.
Cajkovic was selected by the Lightning in the third round, 89th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft.
