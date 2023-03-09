Admirals Sign Two to PTOs
March 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forwards Cole Coskey and Gordie Green to professional try-out contracts (PTOs).
Coskey joins the Admirals from the Kansas City Mavericks of the ECHL where heis fourth on the team in scoring with 30 points on 16 goals and 14 assists while skating in 44 games. The Zion, IL native averaged nearly a point-per-game last season with Worcester (ECHL) when he tallied 33 points (10g-23a) in 35 games. He has 41 career games of AHL experience to his credit, scoring three goals and dishing out seven assists in the process.
Green is currently second on the Toledo Walleye in scoring with 23 goals and 32 assists for 55 points and a +18 rating while skating in 50 games. He has played five games with Grand Rapids this year in addition to his time in Toledo. In 2021-22, he helped the Newfoundland Growlers reach the Eastern Conference Finals, finishing the year with 47 points (15g-32a) in the regular season and 14 points (7g-7a) in 19 playoff contests. He shows a goal and an assist in 20 career AHL games with the Griffins and Toronto Marlies.
The duo will look to make their Admiral debuts when the team continues a five-game homestand against the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, March 10 at 7 pm and Saturday, March 11th at 6 pm.
