Blackhawks Recall Roos from Rockford

Rockford IceHogs defenseman Filip Roos

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Filip Roos from the Rockford IceHogs.

Roos, 24, has appeared in 15 games with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign, posting three points (1G, 2A). He's also tallied nine points (3G, 6A) in 28 contests with the IceHogs this season.

The IceHogs play next on Friday, Mar. 10 at 6 p.m. CT against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena. The next home game for Rockford is Wednesday, Mar. 15 at 7 p.m. against the Manitoba Moose at the BMO Center.

