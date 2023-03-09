Blackhawks Recall Roos from Rockford
March 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Filip Roos from the Rockford IceHogs.
Roos, 24, has appeared in 15 games with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign, posting three points (1G, 2A). He's also tallied nine points (3G, 6A) in 28 contests with the IceHogs this season.
The IceHogs play next on Friday, Mar. 10 at 6 p.m. CT against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena. The next home game for Rockford is Wednesday, Mar. 15 at 7 p.m. against the Manitoba Moose at the BMO Center.
Check out the Rockford IceHogs Statistics
Images from this story
|
Rockford IceHogs defenseman Filip Roos
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2023
- Blackhawks Recall Roos from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Sign Two to PTOs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Detroit Trades Kampfer to Arizona - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Desnoyers and Foerster Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Max Cajkovic to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Agree to Terms with Defenseman Blake Hillman on One-Year Contract Extension - Hartford Wolf Pack
- US Figure Skating's Northeast Intercollegiate Competition Comes to Utica University Nexus Center - Utica Comets
- Griffins to Host Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wranglers Defeat Eagles to Earn Their 40th Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Scotty Bowman Showcase Slated for April 10 - Rochester Americans
- Amerks Hosting Global Recycling Day in Partnership with Sunnking on March 15 - Rochester Americans
- Kirill Tyutyayev Recalled by Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Texas Drops High-Scoring Affair in Bakersfield - Texas Stars
- Lind's Two Goals Lead Firebirds to Victory Over Silver Knights - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Barracuda Drop Reign, 6-2 - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Rip Reign, 6-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Declan Chisholm Records 40th Point of the Season in Overtime Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Kyle Rau Scores Overtime Winner as Canucks Defeat Manitoba 3-2 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Fall, 6-3, to Firebirds on the Road - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Blackhawks Recall Roos from Rockford
- IceHogs and Lamonica Beverages Hosting Craft Beer Tasting Event
- Valleau Released from PTO
- Medical Updates on Three Hogs; Jordan, Golod Join Rockford
- Salute to Screw City: IceHogs Annual Live Jersey Auction to Feature Screw City Jerseys