Lind's Two Goals Lead Firebirds to Victory Over Silver Knights

March 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Henderson Silver Knights by the score 6-3 on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena. Kole Lind scored twice, while Max McCormick, Jeremy McKenna, Luke Henman, and Eddie Wittchow all added goals to help Coachella Valley secure their third straight win.

The Silver Knights scored the first goal of the game just 3:51 into the opening period. Sheldon Rempal pushed the puck through Joey Daccord's pad to give Henderson the early lead.

Coachella Valley answered with a powerplay goal off the stick of Max McCormick. Kole Lind put the puck across for Brogan Rafferty at the left circle and let a shot fly to the front of the net. McCormick redirected the puck behind Isaiah Saville for the tying tally. The goal was McCormick's 22nd of the season at 8:57.

The Firebirds capitalized on another powerplay less than two minutes later. Ryker Evans' slapshot from the center point was tipped by Kole Lind in the slot to make it 2-1 Coachella Valley. Rafferty earned the secondary assist on Lind's 23rd of the year. Henderson tied the game on a Brendan Brisson goal at 13:46.

A pinballing puck found the back of the net to give Coachella Valley a 3-2 advantage just 20 seconds later. Jeremy McKenna was credited with the go-ahead goal, from Ian McKinnon and Luke Henman, for his second of the season and second in as many games.

2:19 into the second period, Peetro Seppala launched an outlet pass into the offensive zone and hit Luke Henman on a breakaway. Henman waited out Saville and put the puck five-hole on the Silver Knights' netminder to extend the Firebirds' lead to two. The goal was Henman's sixth of the campaign. Daniil Miromanov pulled Henderson within one just 18 seconds later.

With the Firebirds up 4-3 early in the third period, Jeremy McKenna led the rush into the offensive zone and connected with Eddie Wittchow, who crept in and put the puck past Saville to give the Firebirds their second two-goal lead of the game at 3:19. Ian McKinnon earned his second assist of the game on Wittchow's third goal of the season.

Kole Lind added some more insurance for Coachella Valley with a snipe off the post and in at 16:23 of the third period. Lind's second of the game and 24th of the season was assisted by Matt Tennyson and made it a 6-3 game.

Joey Daccord earned his 22nd win of the season, making 32 saves in the victory that moved Coachella Valley to 37-10-4-2. The Firebirds' powerplay went 2-for-4 and the penalty kill finished 5-for-5

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds continue their homestand this Saturday, March 11, for Military Appreciation Night against the Texas Stars. Puck drop is scheduled for 6pm PT at Acrisure Arena.

