Ivan Prosvetov Recalled to Arizona Coyotes

March 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Scottsdale, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes and General Manager Bill Armstrong announced Thursday that goaltender Ivan Prosvetov has been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners. The move represents Prosvetov's second call-up of the season, who is one of nine Roadrunners players to be recalled by the Coyotes on the year.

Prosvetov has played 35 games for Tucson this year and recorded a career high 16 wins. He has a 3-0-2 record over an active five-game unbeaten streak with a .929 (145-for-156) save percentage during that span. He is currently fifth in the AHL in total saves with 937 and earned the fourth shutout of his American Hockey League career in a 2-0 win on February 3 against Ontario. With 125 outings since making his AHL debut on October 19, 2019, Prosvetov departs nine games away from matching the franchise record for games played by a goalie.

The 24-year-old has previously appeared in six NHL contests over the last two seasons for the Coyotes, all on the road. He made his National Hockey League debut in relief on March 31, 2021 against the Colorado Avalanche. Prosvetov posted an NHL career high 47 saves in a shootout loss on January 14, 2022, also against the Avalanche. He was originally drafted by Arizona in the fourth round (#114 overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Forward J.S. Dea rejoins the Roadrunners roster where he is second on the team in games played (54), goals (19) and total points (43). The 29-year-old last took the ice for the Roadrunners on February 26 against Chicago and has recorded six assists in his last four AHL contests. With his three-goal night on January 28 against Abbotsford, Dea is one of four Roadrunners with a hat trick on the season along with Mike Carcone, Laurent Dauphin, and Milos Kelemen. He is also one of two Tucson skaters with a four-point performance this season after he tallied four assists on February 25 to join Carcone. Dea returns to Tucson with four appearances for the Coyotes this season, including Tuesday's 6-2 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Netminder David Tendeck joins Tucson from the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators, where he leads the Gladiators in games played (32) and wins (12). The 23-year-old made his first start of the season for the Roadrunners this year on January 11 against the Milwaukee Admirals. In four outings with Tucson last season, Tendeck recorded a .921 save percentage with a 2.29 goals against average. He made his American Hockey League debut in relief against the Abbotsford Canucks on February 9, 2022, and earned a win in his first AHL start on February 11, 2022 against the Colorado Eagles.

The Roadrunners will be on the road this weekend to take on the Milwaukee Admirals, AHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators. Game one of the two-game set from UW-Panther Arena is scheduled for Friday, March 10 at 6:00 p.m. MST. Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes will host the Nashville Predators at Mullett Arena Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. MST.

