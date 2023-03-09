Moose Recall Caron from Trois-Rivieres
March 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forward Thomas Caron from the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions.
Thomas Caron
Forward
Born Aug. 29, 2000 - Candiac, Que.
Height 6.02 - Weight 216 - Shoots L
Caron, 22, has appeared in 12 contests for the Lions this season and has recorded five points (2G, 3A). The Candiac, Que. product suited up in 40 games with the Moose during the 2021-22 season and tallied six points (3G, 3A) along with 41 penalty minutes over those contests. The forward netted his first professional goal on Oct. 30, 2021 against the Iowa Wild.
The Moose tangle with the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, March 11. Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
