Barracuda Rip Reign, 6-2

March 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Ontario, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (23-7-1-4) closed out its eight-game season series with the Ontario Reign (30-21-4-1) on Wednesday night at the Toyota Arena by picking up a 6-2 win. In the victory, Danil Gushchin recorded a career-best three assists and Kyle Criscuolo notched his eighth career multi-goal game.

In the first, the Barracuda would turn the puck over behind their net, and at 1:06 Alan Quine (8) wrapped in the first goal of the game on the first shot. At 3:23, Will Riedell (2) leveled the score by snapping one off the far post and in from the right wing, coming on the Barracuda's first shot. On San Jose's second shot, Jeff Viel (11) would make it goals in consecutive games and points in seven in a row by beating Cal Petersen off a won faceoff at 5:04. At 10:06, Tyrell Goulbourne (2) beat Aaron Dell glove-side to even the score at two aside.

In the second, the Cuda would explode for three goals to take a 5-2 lead. At 6:02, Criscuolo (13) went forehand-to-backhand on a partial breakaway. Then, Luke Johnson (10) went top-shelf on a Danil Guschin shot off the pad of Petersen. At 14:36, Andrew Agozzino (21) completed the three-goal second by making it goals in three straight and points in his last nine as he directed in a Riedell pass on the back post. The Barracuda finished the period by going three-for-three on the penalty kill.

In the third, Criscuolo (14) swiped in a Thomas Bordeleau pass at 18:14 and the Barracuda rolled to the 6-2 win.

Dell (9-11-2) improved to 3-0 against the Reign on the year, making 24 saves while Petersen (13-11-4) suffered his fifth consecutive loss by giving up six goals on 22 shots.

The are back on the ice on Friday in Bakersfield and return to Tech CU Arena on March 15 to take on the Henderson Silver Knights (10:30a) for Cuda Classroom Day. For tickets and more info about upcoming promotions and specials, visit sjbarracuda.com.

