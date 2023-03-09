Silver Knights Fall, 6-3, to Firebirds on the Road

The Henderson Silver Knights fell, 6-3, to the Coachella Valley Firebirds on the road. Sheldon Rempal, Brendan Brisson, and Daniil Miromanov all scored for the Knights. They have four, eight, and five points in the team's last five games, respectively.

Rempal opened the scoring with a goal at 3:51 in the first period, assisted by Byron Froese and Brayden Pachal.

But the Firebirds were quick to respond with two goals, both on the power play, to give them their first lead of the game.

Brisson would tie the game at two midway through the first period, assisted by Gemel Smith and Dysin Mayo.

But less than a minute later, Coachella regained their one-goal lead.

Coachella extended their lead again early in the second to make it a 4-2 game.

But Miromanov brought the Silver Knights back within one with his own rapid response just 18 seconds later. He was assisted by Kyle Marino and Maxim Marushev.

The Firebirds then scored two more unanswered goals in the third period to secure a 6-3 victory.

