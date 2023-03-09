Wranglers Defeat Eagles to Earn Their 40th Win

First to 40!

The Wranglers played their fourth game in a row against the Colorado Eagles on Wednesday night, coming from behind to register their 40th win of the season with a 2-1 win at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

It was a gutsy win bolstered by a great goaltending performance.

Ben Jones scored his 14th goal of the season and Cole Schwindt scored the game-winner for Calgary.

Dustin Wolf was tremendous between the pipes, turning aside 39 of 40 shots he faced to pick up his 33rd win of the season. (33-9-2).

CGY Goal Scorers: Ben Jones - Cole Schwindt

The Wranglers came out of the gates with energy and enthusiasm, testing newly acquired Colorado netminder, Keith Kinkaid. Calgary outshot Colorado 8-0 in the early going but Kinkaid stood tall, making a total of 14 saves in the opening frame.

On the other end, Wolf was tested often as the period moved along, turning aside all 18 shots he faced to keep the game scoreless after 20 minutes.

Both goalies continued to be the difference in the second period, however, the Eagles would be the first to find the back of the net.

With Colorado on the powerplay, Ben Meyers pounced on a loose puck in front of the net and jammed it by Wolf to give the Eagles the lead. Alex Galchenyuk picked up an assist on the goal, recording seven points (3g, 4a) in the four games against Calgary.

1-0 Eagles at the break.

Down, but not out, the Wranglers pressed on offence throughout the third period to eventually tie the game.

At the 8:31 mark of the frame, Jones cleaned up a shot that was redirected in front of the net, swatting home the tying marker. Alex Gallant and Jeremie Poirier added assists on the goal.

The tally gave the Wranglers a much-needed boost of energy.

Later, on the powerplay, Schwindt got his stick on a shot from the point by Nick DeSimone, redirecting it past Kinkaid to give the Wranglers the lead. Connor Zary added an assist for his 50th point of the season. (18g, 32a).

Wolf shut the door the rest of the way, enroute to the 40th win of the season for the Wranglers.

2-1 the final score.

Next up: it's back on the road for Calgary, as they head to Ontario, CA to face the Reign on Friday March 10, 2023.

