Roadrunners Add Defenseman Steven Kampfer

March 9, 2023







Scottsdale, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes and General Manager Bill Armstrong announced Thursday that that the Coyotes have acquired defenseman Steven Kampfer from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for future considerations. Kampfer will report to the Tucson Roadrunners.

In 44 games with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins this year, Kampfer has recorded four goals and 18 assists for 22 total points. His 18 assists and 22 points are the second most among Grand Rapids defensemen. The 34-year-old has recorded five multiple-point performances this season, including a four-assist night on December 22 against the Chicago Wolves. He has 318 career American Hockey League games played with 141 total points since making his AHL debut on April 2, 2010 for the Providence Bruins.

Kampfer was originally drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round (#93 overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. He made his National Hockey League debut on December 9, 2010 with the Boston Bruins. Kampfer has amassed 231 career NHL appearances across four different teams (Boston, Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers, New York Rangers) with 39 total points (15g 24a). A native of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Kampfer represented the United States at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

The Roadrunners will be on the road this weekend to take on the Milwaukee Admirals, AHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators. Game one of the two-game set from UW-Panther Arena is scheduled for Friday, March 10 at 6:00 p.m. MST.

