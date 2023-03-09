Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Sammy Walker from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Sammy Walker from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Walker, 23, has tallied 44 points (24-20=44) and a plus-17 rating in 50 games with Iowa this season. He leads Iowa in scoring, goals, power-play goals (nine) and plus/minus rating and ranks second in power-play points (16). Walker ranks T-1st among AHL rookies in scoring and goals and is T-2nd in plus/minus rating, PPG and GWG. He made his NHL debut at Vancouver on Dec. 10 and recorded his first career NHL goal at Winnipeg on Dec. 27. Walker has tallied one goal and a plus-2 rating in six games with Minnesota this season.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of Edina, Minnesota, recorded 112 points (48-64=112) and 81 PIM in 144 games during four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2018-22). Originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round (200th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Walker signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2022. He wears sweater No. 74 with the Wild.

