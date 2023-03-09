Scotty Bowman Showcase Slated for April 10

March 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the 17th Scotty Bowman Showcase will take place on Monday, April 10 at KeyBank Center.

The 2023 Scotty Bowman Showcase will consist of three all-star hockey games between players from Buffalo and Rochester. Each game will consist of two 22-minute halves. Admission is $10 and grants entry to all three games.

The first game will begin at 5 p.m. with high school juniors from the two cities facing off against one another for the Tim Horton Memorial Cup.

The next game will take place at 7 p.m. between high school seniors from each city. The winner of the second game will be awarded the Scotty Bowman Cup. This award and the event are named after the legendary Scotty Bowman, the winningest coach in NHL history. Bowman will be in attendance to present the Bowman Cup to the winning team.

The third game will feature players from Buffalo and Rochester who play prep school or junior hockey, either locally or elsewhere. The players will be split up into even teams and will face off for the Rick Martin Memorial Cup at 9 p.m.

Several players have furthered their careers following their participation in the Scotty Bowman Showcase, including six alumni who have been selected in the NHL Draft: Phil Lane (Phoenix Coyotes, 2010), Dennis Gilbert (Chicago Blackhawks, 2015), Joe Cecconi (Dallas Stars, 2015), Austin Osmanski (Buffalo Sabres, 2016), Jack Dugan (Vegas Golden Knights, 2017) and Declan McDonnell (Tampa Bay Lightning, 2020)

Players were nominated by a group of high school, prep and junior coaches from both cities based on their play this season. The final rosters for each team will be announced in the near future.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.