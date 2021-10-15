UMaine Alum Tralmaks Assigned to Mariners Camp

Forward Eduards Tralmaks with the University of Maine

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners added two players to their training camp roster on Friday morning, as forward Eduards Tralmaks and defenseman Michael Kim arrived from Providence Bruins camp.

Tralmaks, 24, is under contract with Providence and played under Ben Guite at the University of Maine from 2017-2021, as Guite was Associate Head Coach of the Black Bears. He appeared in eight games for the P-Bruins at the end of the 2020-21 season, scoring two goals and adding two assists.

As a freshman at Maine during the 2017-18 season, Tralmaks put up 25 points in 37 games and was named to the Hockey East All-Academic team. He had another standout season as a junior in 2019-20, when he finished third on the team with 30 points in 34 games.

Tralmaks is from Riga, Latvia and has represented his country in international competition since the 2014-15 season. He played junior hockey in the Eastern Hockey League for the Boston Jr. Bandits and the United States Hockey League with the Chicago Steel. During his season with the Steel, Tralmaks was a big part of their Clark Cup championship team, as he posted 12 points in 14 playoff games.

Defenseman Michael Kim also joined the Mariners from Providence camp. The Mariners signed Kim to an ECHL contract last week. You can read that press release here.

Additionally, the Mariners added defenseman Felix-Olivier Chouinard to the training camp roster on a tryout.

The Mariners play a pair of preseason games this weekend against the Worcester Railers, starting tonight at The Colisee in Lewiston at 7:00 PM. Admission is $2 cash at the door. The Mariners travel to Worcester on Saturday for a 6:00 PM faceoff. A radio broadcast of both games will be available at MarinersOfMaine.com/listen.

The Mariners are now proud affiliates of the Boston Bruins and begin their 2021-22 season, presented by Hannaford To Go on October 22nd, with the home opener against the Worcester Railers, sponsored by Skowhegan Savings. Individual game tickets for all 36 home games are on sale now, online at the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling the box office at 207-775-3458. Full season, half season, 12-game mini plans, and 10-ticket flex plans are also available. More information on ticket packages is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

