Nailers, Komets Preseason Games Cancelled

October 15, 2021







WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced that the preseason games scheduled for Friday and Saturday night have been cancelled due to ECHL Health and Safety Protocols.

In place of Friday's game, the Nailers will play an intrasquad scrimmage at WesBanco Arena, beginning at 7:10. Admission to the intrasquad scrimmage is free.

Fans who had purchased tickets for Friday's preseason game against Fort Wayne will have their tickets refunded.

The Nailers and Komets will open the regular season against each other in Fort Wayne on Saturday, October 23rd at 7:30. That will be the first of four straight road games to start the campaign for Wheeling, who will play its home opener against the Komets on Saturday, November 6th at 7:10. Season memberships and individual tickets are available, and fans can get more information by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

