Greenville and Anyang Halla Kick off Atlanta Hockey Showcase 2021
October 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Hockey Showcase 2021 presented by the Gwinnett Sports Commission kicked off Friday with a win for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits over Anyang Halla. Greenville scored six goals to secure the win, while Anyang Halla netted a goal to get on the board late in the third.
Greenville opened the scoring in the first period when Matt Bradley found Max Zimmer on a two-on-one to score on the blocker side (8:37). A little over two minutes later, Greenville defenseman Ethan Cap extended the lead with a shot from the circle (10:44).
The Swamp Rabbits started the second period scoring with a goal from Dallas Gerads (7:48). Eight minutes into the second, Greenville switched goaltenders from John Lethemon to Evan Fitzpatrick.
Ben Freeman sent a cross-net pass to Anthony Rinaldi to increase Greenville's lead to 4-0 in the third period (10:47). Greenville added to their lead with a goal from Bobby Russel to make it 5-0 in the third (13:47).
Anyang Halla posted their first goal of the showcase with a goal from Heedoo Nam from the left circle (16:41). Jinhui Ahn and Minho Cho earned the assists.
Frederic Letourneau scored the sixth goal of the game with less than one minute left in the game (19:31).
The Atlanta Hockey Showcase 2021, presented by the Gwinnett Sports Commission, continues tomorrow night when the Atlanta Gladiators take on Anyang Halla at 7:30 PM. The first home game of regular season for the Atlanta Gladiators is October 29th against the Orlando Solar Bears.
--
For more information, the 2021-2022 game schedule, and to purchase single game, mini-plans, group and season tickets, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.
The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.
The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators and the AHL's Belleville Senators.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 15, 2021
- Oilers Knock off Thunder in Preseason Contest, 7-5 - Wichita Thunder
- Everblades Claim Preseason Opener vs. Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears Surrender Three in Third Period of 4-1 Loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Ross Olsson Scores Twice as Railers Defeat Mariners 5-3 in Pre-Season Game #1 - Worcester Railers HC
- Greenville and Anyang Halla Kick off Atlanta Hockey Showcase 2021 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Shutout Thunder, 4-0, in Preseason Opener - Reading Royals
- Team White Edges Team Gold, 2-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Lions Agree to Terms with Two Players - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades: October 15, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Icemen Announce Four Additions to Training Camp Roster - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - October 15 - ECHL
- Heartlanders Home Opener Televised on MC22 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Jack Combs Signs with Allen - Allen Americans
- Windsor Heads to Europe - Orlando Solar Bears
- Norfolk Admirals Announce COVID-19 Policy for 2021-22 Season - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder, Field Pass Hockey Renews Streaming Agreement - Wichita Thunder
- Hammond Signs PTO with Henderson Silver Knights - South Carolina Stingrays
- Exhibition Games Canceled - Fort Wayne Komets
- Royals Open Preseason with Game against Thunder - Reading Royals
- UMaine Alum Tralmaks Assigned to Mariners Camp - Maine Mariners
- Nailers, Komets Preseason Games Cancelled - Wheeling Nailers
- Everblades Host Orlando in Preseason Game Friday Night - Florida Everblades
- Atlanta Hockey Showcase 2021 Begins Tonight - Atlanta Gladiators
- Heartlanders at Kansas City for Preseason Showdown - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cumberland County Announces Updated COVID-19 Protocols for Cross Insurance Arena - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Gladiators Stories
- Greenville and Anyang Halla Kick off Atlanta Hockey Showcase 2021
- Atlanta Hockey Showcase 2021 Begins Tonight
- Rookie Defenseman Vilio Signs with Glads
- Gladiators Bring in Guertler
- Beaver Toyota Named Official Gladiators Non-Luxury Dealership for the 2021-22 Season