Greenville and Anyang Halla Kick off Atlanta Hockey Showcase 2021

October 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Hockey Showcase 2021 presented by the Gwinnett Sports Commission kicked off Friday with a win for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits over Anyang Halla. Greenville scored six goals to secure the win, while Anyang Halla netted a goal to get on the board late in the third.

Greenville opened the scoring in the first period when Matt Bradley found Max Zimmer on a two-on-one to score on the blocker side (8:37). A little over two minutes later, Greenville defenseman Ethan Cap extended the lead with a shot from the circle (10:44).

The Swamp Rabbits started the second period scoring with a goal from Dallas Gerads (7:48). Eight minutes into the second, Greenville switched goaltenders from John Lethemon to Evan Fitzpatrick.

Ben Freeman sent a cross-net pass to Anthony Rinaldi to increase Greenville's lead to 4-0 in the third period (10:47). Greenville added to their lead with a goal from Bobby Russel to make it 5-0 in the third (13:47).

Anyang Halla posted their first goal of the showcase with a goal from Heedoo Nam from the left circle (16:41). Jinhui Ahn and Minho Cho earned the assists.

Frederic Letourneau scored the sixth goal of the game with less than one minute left in the game (19:31).

The Atlanta Hockey Showcase 2021, presented by the Gwinnett Sports Commission, continues tomorrow night when the Atlanta Gladiators take on Anyang Halla at 7:30 PM. The first home game of regular season for the Atlanta Gladiators is October 29th against the Orlando Solar Bears.

--

For more information, the 2021-2022 game schedule, and to purchase single game, mini-plans, group and season tickets, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.

The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators and the AHL's Belleville Senators.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.