Royals Open Preseason with Game against Thunder

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, open their preseason Friday, Oct. 15 against the Adirondack Thunder at Cool Insuring Arena. Puck drop takes place at 7:00 p.m.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that the Royals and Thunder play each other in the preseason. Over the six previous games from 2017 to 2019, the Royals are 5-0-1 in the preseason series.

Head coach Kirk MacDonald and assistant coach James Henry will get their first chance to evaluate its training camp roster in live-game action. The Royals' final roster will be announced when they board the bus for Norfolk next Thursday, Oct. 21 for the season-opening game away against the Norfolk Admirals.

The Royals have not played since March 10, 2020 in a 5-1 win against Wheeling. While this will not officially be its first game since then due to its preseason status, Reading will unofficially take the ice 584 days later.

In their previous matchup against each other, the Royals and Thunder played their way to a 4-2 result in Reading's favor on Feb. 29, 2020. Former Royals forward Max Willman, who is making his NHL debut tonight for the Flyers against the Vancouver Canucks, scored the game-winning goal 33 seconds into the third period.

There will be no Royals broadcast of the game. Fans can tune into the Adirondack Thunder's radio broadcast to catch all the action from the matchup in addition to FloSports' coverage at this link: https://bit.ly/3tflJHH.

