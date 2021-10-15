Heartlanders at Kansas City for Preseason Showdown

Independence, MO- The Iowa Heartlanders visit the Kansas City Mavericks for Iowa's only preseason game before the Heartlanders first regular season game ever Fri., Oct. 22 against the Mavericks. Tickets for the Heartlanders home opener at Xtream Arena are available at iowaheartlanders.com/tickets or by calling 319-569-GOAL.

The Heartlanders play the Mavericks today at 7:10 p.m. at the Community Ice Arena, which is Kansas City's practice rink. The team normally plays at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Broadcast Coverage: Listen at Iowaheartlanders.com/listenlive or mixlr.com/goheartlanders

NHL Affiliates: Iowa Heartlanders (Minnesota Wild/Iowa Wild) | Kansas City Mavericks (Calgary Flames, Stockton Heat).

Storylines:

- The Heartlanders are proudly affiliated with the NHL's Minnesota Wild and the AHL's Iowa Wild. The Heartlanders have had two players reassigned from Minnesota to Iowa (defenseman Fedor Gordeev and goaltender Hunter Jones). Five skaters were loaned to the Heartlanders from the Iowa Wild (goaltender Trevin Kozlowski, defenseman Riese Zmolek, forward Bryce Misley, forward Kris Bennett, forward Ryan Kuffner).

- Gerry Fleming is entering his 24th straight season as a professional hockey coach. This is his first ECHL game coached since 2008. He was the Head Coach of the Florida Everblades from 2001-08. At the ECHL level, he holds a career record of 281-164-59 (.616%).

- Iowa's first two regular season games are against the Mavericks. The Home Opener at Xtream Arena is Friday, October 22nd at 7:00 p.m. The next night, the Heartlanders travel to Independence for the home-and-home finale at Cable Dahmer Arena.

