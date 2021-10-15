Solar Bears Surrender Three in Third Period of 4-1 Loss to Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - Austin McIlmurray scored twice to send the Orlando Solar Bears (1-1-0-0) to a 4-1 loss to the Florida Everblades (1-0-0-0) in the first of back-to-back preseason games between the South Division foes on Friday night at Hertz Arena.

1st Period

ORL Goal: Joseph Garreffa (2) at 6:23. Assisted by Fabrizio Ricci.

FLA Goal: Austin McIlmurray (1) at 13:42. Assisted by Jake Kearley.

SHOTS: ORL 12, FLA 13

2nd Period

SHOTS: ORL 6, FLA 10

3rd Period

FLA Goal: Blake Winiecki (1) at 3:20. Assisted by Zach Remers.

FLA Goal: Xavier Bouchard (1) at 8:59. Assisted by Jordan Sambrook and John McCarron.

FLA Goal: Austin McIlmurray (2) at 11:01. Assisted by Levko Koper and Zach Wilkie.

SHOTS: ORL 10, FLA 8

Goaltending

ORL: Zachary Émond, 27-for-31

FLA: Tomas Vomacka, 27-for-28

NOTABLES:

Joseph Garreffa opened the scoring for Orlando with his second of the preseason.

Fabrizio Ricci, Dylan Fitze and Ian Parker each received fighting majors for Orlando.

Cole Moberg led Orlando with five shots on goal.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears remain in Estero to conclude their preseason schedule against the Florida Everblades on Saturday, October 23 at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

