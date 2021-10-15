Icemen Announce Four Additions to Training Camp Roster

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today the following roster transactions.

Forwards Alex Whelan and James Sanchez have been assigned to the team from Hartford (AHL).

Defenseman Croix Evingson has been returned to the team by the Manitoba Moose (AHL).

Goaltender Hayden Hawkey has agreed to the terms with the Icemen and has been added to the active roster.

Whelan, 24, joins the Icemen after posting three points (2g, 1a) in ten AHL games played last season with the Wolf Pack. Prior to his professional career, the 6-0, 210-pound rookie forward played four seasons at Quinnipiac University, totaling 78 career points (48g, 30a).

Sanchez, 23, comes to Jacksonville after logging five points (2g, 3a) in eight appearances with Hartford last season. From 2019-2021, Sanchez played two seasons at Arizona State University where he accumulated 56 points, including a 40-point campaign in 2019-20 season. The 6-2, 198-pound forward also played two collegiate seasons at the University of Michigan from 2016-2018.

Evingson, 23, returns to the Icemen from Manitoba's Training Camp. Evingson was signed by the Icemen earlier in the offseason and appeared in seven games with Jacksonville late last season. Prior to joining the Icemen, the 6-5, 229-pound blueliner registered 11 points in 21 games during his final season at Niagara University.

Hawkey, 26, enjoyed a productive collegiate career at Providence College (2015-2019). The 6-2, 180-pound goaltender totaled a 72-36-13 record, with a whopping 16 shutouts, a1.94 goals-against average and a 0.923 save percentage during his four seasons at Providence. Last season, Hawkey made ECHL appearances with the Wheeling Nailers, Tulsa Oilers and Allen Americans.

On Saturday (Oct. 16), the Icemen will host an intrasquad scrimmage beginning at 3:15 p.m. at the Community First Igloo. Admission is free.

The Icemen's home opener for their 2021-2022 All-Star Season is set for November 6 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Full and partial season packages that include tickets to the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic are currently available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

