Hammond Signs PTO with Henderson Silver Knights
October 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced on Friday that defenseman Tariq Hammond has signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League.
The 27-year-old blueliner spent the majority of the last two seasons in South Carolina, appearing in 101 games, totaling 21 points with four goals and 17 assists. Hammond was named an alternate captain for the Stingrays last season as well.
The native of Calgary, AB already has 52 games played in the AHL including four games with the Silver Knights last season. Hammond also spent time with the Binghamton Devils of the AHL from 2017-19 tallying one goal and adding three assists. His other ECHL experience includes two games with the Adirondack Thunder in 2018-19.
Hammond was part of the University of Denver's NCAA National Championship run in 2016-17 and was later named the captain for his senior season the next year. At Denver, the defender scored six goals and added 20 assists over the course of 125 games played.
The Stingrays open the 2021-22 season on October 23 in North Charleston against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.
