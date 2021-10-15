Exhibition Games Canceled

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that due to health and safety protocols tonight's exhibition game at Wheeling and tomorrow's home game versus Wheeling have been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

"Out of an abundance of caution both teams have decided not to play this weekend due to a positive Covid test on the Komet roster," said Komets President Michael Franke. "We are going to shut the team down for a couple of days and re-test on Monday to prepare for Opening Night of the 70th season of Komet hockey. We are sorry that both games have to be canceled this weekend, but both teams have agreed that this is in the best interest of everyone."

Refunds for all walk-up tickets purchased for Saturday night's home game will be issued at the point of purchase.

The Komet office will be open tomorrow from 12:00 P.M.-2:00 P.M. for any season ticket holder that has not yet picked up their tickets.

The 70th anniversary season of Komet hockey launches Saturday, October 23, when the Wheeling Nailers return for a 7:35 p.m. faceoff on Sweetwater Ice. The Kelly Cup will be presented as the championship banner is raised to the rafters. There will also be the championship ring ceremony and the Komet legends will be introduced. There are still plenty of tickets available for opening night at the Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.

Single-game tickets are on sale now at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum ticket office. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

