Team White Edges Team Gold, 2-1

Wheeling Nailers intrasquad scrimmage

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers gave their fans a preview of what's to come on Friday night, as they played an intrasquad scrimmage at WesBanco Arena. Led by Head Coach Derek Army, Team White came away with a 2-1 win in both the game and the shootout.

Team White tallied the lone goal in the first period, as a pair of familiar faces connected. Patrick Watling and Matt Alfaro skated in on a 2-on-0 rush and exchanged a quick pass, before Alfaro teed up Watling for a one-timer, which opened the scoring.

Early in the middle frame, Team Gold pulled even with a one-time strike of its own. Tyler Drevitch broke up a play in the neutral zone, then sent in Brandon Saigeon, who feathered a feed to Bobby Hampton, who clobbered home a slap shot from the left circle.

The deadlock was broken at the 7:08 mark of the final stanza. Watling had his original shot stopped, but Matt Ustaski was there to scoop up the rebound and squirt it through the netminder for the 2-1 Team White triumph.

Team White also came out on top in a shootout that was orchestrated following the game. Sean Josling and Zach White were the two goal scorers out of their squad's six shooters, while Brandon Saigeon was responsible for the lone Team Gold goal.

Louis-Philip Guindon was the winning netminder, as he made 11 saves on 12 shots in the game, then five saves on six shots in the shootout. Joe Murdaca joined the team earlier in the day, and stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced for Team Gold, then went 4-for-6 in the shootout.

The Wheeling Nailers will begin the team's 30th season in Fort Wayne on October 23rd, before the team plays its home opener against the Komets on Saturday, November 6th at 7:10. Season memberships are available, and fans can get more information by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

