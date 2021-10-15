Norfolk Admirals Announce COVID-19 Policy for 2021-22 Season

October 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - In advance of the Norfolk Admirals' season opener at Scope Arena next Friday, the team has announced the policies and protocols that fans will experience during the 2021-22 season.

These policies and protocols have been implemented in accordance with current local and state guidelines, provided by the City of Norfolk and SevenVenues.

*These policies are subject to change at any time*

Vaccinations / Masks

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID test is not required for admission to Norfolk Admirals home games.

Masks are not required to be worn.

Touch-less Purchases

Cashless transactions will be implemented at the merchandise stand and touch-less payment options will be available for concession purchases.

Arena Cleaning Procedures

Scope Arena has implemented enhanced cleaning protocols throughout the venue. Magnetometers will be utilized at entry to reduce close contact with event personnel. Hand sanitizing stations, social distancing markers, and touch-less amenities have been installed throughout the arena. Rest assured that when you enter the venue you will experience the highest level of cleanliness and the best in customer service.

Fans who have any questions or concerns are encouraged to email the Admirals at: info@norfolkadmirals.com.

The Admirals return to the ice next Friday (Oct.22) against the Reading Royals. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM at Norfolk Scope.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.