Atlanta Hockey Showcase 2021 Begins Tonight

October 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Hockey Showcase 2021 presented by the Gwinnett County Sports Commission begins tonight with a matchup between Anyang Halla and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Gas South Arena. Tonight's exhibition is the first of two games that make up the Atlanta Hockey Showcase 2021. The Atlanta Gladiators will take on Halla in the second game of the showcase on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 PM.

Anyang Halla is a professional team based in the Gyeonggi-do province of South Korea. Founded in 1994, the club stands as the oldest hockey team in South Korea. Halla joined the Asia League in 2003 and has won the league's Championship Trophy six times. The team last played together in the 2019-20 season and captured the Asia League title. 13 skaters for Anyang Halla also are active members of the Korean National Team.

Halla is coached by Jim Paek. Paek played in over 200 National Hockey League games, mostly with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and helped capture Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992. He was the first Korean-born player to play in the NHL and win the Stanley Cup.

The Swamp Rabbits compete against the Gladiators in the ECHL's South Division. Last season, Greenville amassed a regular season record of 38-19-12-3 and finished second in the Eastern Conference. The Swamp Rabbits advanced past the Indy Fuel in the first round of the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs only to fall to the South Carolina Stingrays in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Greenville returns five of its top six point-producing forwards in Matt Bradley, Garrett Thompson, Liam Pecararo, Max Zimmer, and Joey Haddad. The group is lead by Head Coach Andrew Lord in his second year at the helm.

Greenville will play Atlanta 15 times over the course of the regular season.

