Everblades Host Orlando in Preseason Game Friday Night

October 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will host the Orlando Solar Bears in the first of two preseason games between the clubs Friday night at Hertz Arena. The puck is slated to drop at 7:30 p.m.

THE SERIES: The longtime ECHL rivals met 27 times during the 2020-21 season and the Everblades held a 17-8-1-1 advantage. In the all-time series, Florida holds an 86-33-10 edge.

LOOKING BACK ON 2020-21: Last season, the Everblades turned in a 42-19-5 record en route to a first-place finish in the ECHL's Eastern Conference before advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Orlando posted a 36-29-6 record and finished fifth in the conference. With a fifth-place finish, the Solar Bears did not qualify for the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs.

THE RALPH REPORT: Florida is guided by sixth-year head coach and director of hockey operations Brad Ralph. In five seasons leading the Blades, Ralph has compiled a 234-82-28 (.721) record. Over 11 seasons as a professional head coach, Ralph has piloted his teams to a 366-146-47 (.673) record.

BLADES AND BEARS PART TWO: The Everblades and Solar Bears will return to the ice for a second exhibition contest Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON OPENER: Florida opens the 2021-22 regular season against the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday, October 23 at Hertz Arena. Game time is 7:00 p.m. Every Saturday home matchup this season will kick off with a free pregame tailgate party from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. featuring live music, kids' activities, and food and drinks for all ages!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.