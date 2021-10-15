ECHL Transactions - October 15
October 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 15, 2021:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Atlanta:
Creed Jones, G
Mike Merulla, F
Worcester:
Michael Moran, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Jack Combs, F signed contract
Atlanta:
Add Luke Nogard, F added to training camp roster
Add Xavier Bernard, D assigned by Belleville, added to training camp roster
Cincinnati:
Add Michael Houser, G assigned by Rochester, added to training camp roster
Florida:
Add Nathan Perkovich, F signed contract, added to training camp roster
Add Jordan Bustard, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Delete Parker Gahagen, G recalled by Milwaukee
Greenville:
Add Brett Kemp, F assigned by Ontario, added to training camp roster
Idaho:
Delete Luke Green, D suspended by team, removed from training camp roster
Maine:
Add Eduards Tralmaks, F assigned by Providence, added to training camp roster (a.m.)
Add Felix-Olivier Chouinard, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Norfolk:
Add Dylan Wells, G assigned by Chicago (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Noah Corson, F assigned by Chicago (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Daniel Brickley, D assigned by Chicago (AHL), added to training camp roster
Orlando:
Delete Clint Windsor, G suspended by team, removed from training camp roster
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Jonathan Joannette, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement
Add Alexandre Perron-Fontaine, D signed contract, released from tryout agreement
Utah:
Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL), added to training camp roster
Add Nate Clurman, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL), added to training camp roster
Delete Luka Burzan, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Benjamin Tardif, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Wheeling:
Add Joe Murdaca, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Worcester:
Add Mike Cornell, D assigned by Bridgeport, added to training camp roster
Add Collins Adams, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders, added to training camp roster
