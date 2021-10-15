ECHL Transactions - October 15

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 15, 2021:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Atlanta:

Creed Jones, G

Mike Merulla, F

Worcester:

Michael Moran, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Jack Combs, F signed contract

Atlanta:

Add Luke Nogard, F added to training camp roster

Add Xavier Bernard, D assigned by Belleville, added to training camp roster

Cincinnati:

Add Michael Houser, G assigned by Rochester, added to training camp roster

Florida:

Add Nathan Perkovich, F signed contract, added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Bustard, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Delete Parker Gahagen, G recalled by Milwaukee

Greenville:

Add Brett Kemp, F assigned by Ontario, added to training camp roster

Idaho:

Delete Luke Green, D suspended by team, removed from training camp roster

Maine:

Add Eduards Tralmaks, F assigned by Providence, added to training camp roster (a.m.)

Add Felix-Olivier Chouinard, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Norfolk:

Add Dylan Wells, G assigned by Chicago (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Noah Corson, F assigned by Chicago (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Daniel Brickley, D assigned by Chicago (AHL), added to training camp roster

Orlando:

Delete Clint Windsor, G suspended by team, removed from training camp roster

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Jonathan Joannette, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement

Add Alexandre Perron-Fontaine, D signed contract, released from tryout agreement

Utah:

Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL), added to training camp roster

Add Nate Clurman, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL), added to training camp roster

Delete Luka Burzan, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Benjamin Tardif, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Wheeling:

Add Joe Murdaca, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Worcester:

Add Mike Cornell, D assigned by Bridgeport, added to training camp roster

Add Collins Adams, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders, added to training camp roster

